Former adult daycare student arrested after mass shooting threats, police say

A SWAT team was called by police after a man who threatened to conduct a mass shooting refused to leave a parked near the Pinellas Park Police Department.

On Sunday, Largo Police began investigation a former student of Holtons Helping Hand, an adult daycare located at 7551 Ulmerton Rd., Largo. The owner of the daycare reported 33-year-old Michael Dixon after he made threats to the daycare, according to officials.

Investigators say that Dixon, who also lives part-time in Pasco County, communicated written threats to conduct a mass shooting and also threatened his parents about killing them and his child's mother.

During the investigation, police say they found probable cause to arrest Dixon for the felony charge of threatening communications or threats of mass shooting.

Authorities say when they attempted to take Dixon into custody, he was in a parked car by the Pinellas Park Police Department at 8901 US 19 North. After the suspect refused to leave the car, Largo Police requested assistance. The Pinellas Park police, who were on the scene helping Largo officers, called a SWAT team.

Police say that Dixon barricaded himself inside the car and refused to comply with law enforcement. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, officials say Dixon peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.