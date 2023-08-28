Expand / Collapse search
Bradenton man calls 911 after shooting girlfriend: BPD

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bradenton
FOX 13 News

BRADENTON, Fla. - An argument on Sunday afternoon resulted in a shooting at a Bradenton apartment, according to officials.

Police say around 5 p.m. Nicholas Shermer, 27, called 911 and said that he shot his girlfriend, 27-year-old Amanda Shoaf, after an argument in their apartment.

Shermer stayed in the apartment located in the 4000 block of Carlton Inlet Dr until officers told him to exit, according to investigators. Police say he was unarmed when he left the apartment and was taken into custody.

Officers say Shoaf was found dead in the bedroom. Shermer was charged with second-degree murder.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available.

Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if they call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS). To submit a tip online, click here