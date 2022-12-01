Tampa police issue arrest warrant for former Buccaneer Antonio Brown over domestic dispute: source

article

Antonio Brown, who made a dramatic exit earlier this from the Buccaneers mid-game, is facing domestic violence accusations.

FOX 13’s sports reporter Kevin O'Donnell said, according to a source, the arrest warrant was issued for Brown's arrest for multiple domestic issues stemming from an incident on Monday. He said it involves the mother of his children.

A FOX 13 crew is working to gather details surrounding the pending arrest. Court records show a risk protection order was filed against him by the Tampa Police Department on Nov. 29.

According to Tampa police, Brown and the victim have "multiple children in common." The situation in question occurred on Nov. 28.

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the police report stated. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

The narrative written by an officer went on to say that the victim's belongings were thrown out into the street, but by the time law enforcement arrived, she had gathered them all and put them in the driveway. The victim also noted that Brown has two guns inside the house. During the ordeal, police said Brown locked himself in the house while officers tried to speak to him.

"The suspect placed an informal eviction notice on the door, which will be uploaded to this report, with 11/28/2022 at the date showing the victim has 7 days to gather her belongings and leave," the police report said in part. "The suspect continued throughout the incident to state that the victim had no right to be at that residence or to even gain entry to it because she did not live there. The victim's ID has the listed address as her residence as of 10/18/2022."

The officers said after "many failed attempts" to convince Brown to allow her to gather her belongings, they advised the victim to spend the night elsewhere.

PREVIOUS: Arians says Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after dramatic exit during game against Jets

Earlier this year, Brown, a free agent, was kicked off the Buccaneers team after leaving the field shirtless as Tampa Bay faced the New York Jets. The Bucs won 28-24. After the game, then-coach Bruce Arians said Brown was no longer with the team.

Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10. He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

In just the previous month, Brown was suspended for three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He also has a history of personal conduct issues and bizarre behavior.

In the days after, he released texts from then-head coach Bruce Arains and Tom Brady’s longtime trainer Alex Guerrero suggesting he was dealing with an injury leading up to the game that prompted his decision to walk off the field mid-game.

Brown has also been outspoken about Brady amid his split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, trolling him with photos of him and Bündchen hugging on the field following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory.

Brown also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.