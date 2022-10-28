Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen finalize divorce after 13 years of marriage

article

After weeks of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced they will be going their separate ways.

Both issued separate statements Friday, confirming they have finalized their divorces.

In his Instagram story, Brady released the following:

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Bündchen also issued a statement on her Instagram which read in part :

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Friday, the divorce paperwork will be submitted to a Florida court, according to TMZ. The two have been working with a mediator and have settled on the custody of the children and the couple's properties, the outlet reported.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine that the couple agreed to joint custody of the children.

"The settlement is all worked out," a source told PEOPLE. "They've been working on the terms this whole time."

"They agreed to joint custody of the kids."

READ: 'Greatest Roasts of All Time': Tom Brady will be in hot seat of upcoming Netflix roast special

Brady and Bündchen married in 2009 after beginning their relationship in December 2006. The start of their journey to love was also rocky. Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with the football star's first child at the time.

However, Brady and Bündchen enjoyed a 13-year marriage and share two kids together: Benjamin and Vivian.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been fielding divorce rumors as he and Bündchen work out reported marital issues. Sources have claimed that the marital issues between Bündchen and Brady are "nothing new," reports FOX News.

Back on Feb. 1, Brady announced he would step away from the NFL, but 40 days later turned around and said he was coming back. His return to football has not gone as planned.

The start of the divorce proceedings in court come one day after the Buccaneers fell to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night. Brady finds himself riding a three-game skid for the first time since 2002 — the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s first year as a full-time starter for the New England Patriots.

PREVIOUS: Tom Brady has 'unfinished business,' reverses course on retirement in tweet

It’s the third straight loss for the Bucs, who have struggled offensively all season.

"I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future," Brady said this week on the "Let’s Go!" podcast. "There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. But certainly not, you know, I’ve never, you know, I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I’ve never quit on anything in my life.

"And I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that’s what you commit to and that’s what you want your teammates to commit to as well."

Brady's full statement following the divorce announcement:

In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.

And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.

Bündchen's full statement is below:

With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.

The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

I kindly as that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report