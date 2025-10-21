Former Buccaneer Doug Martin’s family was trying to get him help for mental health issues when he died

The Brief Police say former Buccaneers star Doug Martin died early Saturday morning after being detained inside a neighbor’s home in Oakland, California. His family says the 36-year-old had been "overwhelmed and disoriented" and that they were actively trying to get him help for ongoing mental-health issues. Investigators are awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports as multiple agencies review the circumstances surrounding his death.



New details are emerging about the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, who died early Saturday after being detained by police in Oakland. He was 36 years old.

What we know:

Police say officers were called to a home in East Oakland around 4 a.m. for reports of a possible burglary. The homeowner dialed 911, and dispatchers say Martin’s mother also called around the same time, telling them her son was experiencing a medical emergency and had left his house "overwhelmed and disoriented."

When officers arrived, they found Martin inside a neighbor’s residence just two doors down from his own home.

According to police, he was detained after a brief struggle but soon became unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical aid and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

His former agency, Athletes First, confirmed in a statement that Martin had long battled mental-health challenges that "profoundly impacted his personal and professional life."

The agency said his parents had been seeking medical assistance for him in the days leading up to the incident.

Neighbor Lynne Belmont said she only learned Monday that the man who died on her street was a former NFL player.

"It just makes it, you know, more tragic that someone who has a successful career and is a mentor and a mentor’s position," Belmont said.

Civil-rights attorney John Burris, who is monitoring the case, said several questions remain unanswered.

"You certainly first want to know if there are any witnesses — that’s first," Burris explained. "Then you look at the body-worn cameras, whether there’s any physical bruising, and what type of restraint was used. And of course, you want to know the autopsy report — what the cause of death was and the toxicology report to see if there was any use of drugs or substances that would've contributed to his behavior."

The backstory:

Martin, a first-round draft pick for the Buccaneers in 2012, became known as "The Muscle Hamster" for his bruising, powerful running style despite his 5-foot-9 frame. A standout at Boise State, he rushed for more than 5,300 yards and 30 touchdowns over his seven-year NFL career.

He spent six seasons in Tampa Bay before joining the Oakland Raiders in 2018 for his final year, teaming up with Marshawn Lynch before retiring.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Buccaneers called Martin a "fan favorite" who made "a lasting impact on our franchise." He was honored as one of the top 50 players in team history during the organization’s 50-year anniversary celebration.

The NFL also released a statement saying it is "deeply saddened by his passing and thinking of his loved ones."

What's next:

The Oakland Police Department’s Homicide and Internal Affairs Divisions, along with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, are investigating the incident. Officials say both autopsy and toxicology reports are pending and could take several days to complete.

Martin’s family has requested privacy as they await those results.