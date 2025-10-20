First court appearance for Land O'Lakes woman accused of killing her son

The Brief The Land O'Lakes woman charged with second-degree murder in connection with her son's death appeared in court on Monday. Justine Mroz, 40, called law enforcement on Sunday morning to report the death. Pasco County Schools released a statement saying that Mroz worked with the district as an itinerant, not as a classroom teacher.



The Land O'Lakes woman accused of killing her son appeared in court on Monday afternoon.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Justine Mroz, 40, called law enforcement on Sunday morning to report the death. It is unclear how the juvenile died or how old he was.

PREVIOUS: Pasco County mother charged with second-degree murder in connection with son’s death

Mroz, who has been charged with second-degree murder, was arrested on Sunday night, just hours after she reported her son's death in the area of Drexel Road.

She appeared at 1 p.m. at the Pasco County Courthouse.

Local perspective:

Pasco County Schools released a statement saying that Mroz worked with the district as an itinerant, not as a classroom teacher.

"Pasco County Schools can confirm that Justine Mroz is employed by Pasco County Schools. She has been arrested by Pasco Sheriff’s Office and will not be on any school campus. In accordance with Pasco County Schools policy and employee privacy laws, no additional information will be provided at this time. On behalf of the entire Pasco County Schools family, we extend our deepest condolences to all who are grieving. We are deploying crisis teams to provide care and support to those affected by this heartbreaking event."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube