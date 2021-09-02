Former Buccaneer Keith McCants dead from apparent drug overdose, deputies say

article

A former first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was found dead in his home Thursday morning.

Pinellas County deputies say they responded to Keith McCants’ St. Petersburg home around 5 a.m. and found the 53-year-old dead from an apparent drug overdose.

McCants was drafted by the Buccaneers as the fourth overall pick of the 1990 NFL Draft after a standout career as a linebacker at Alabama. He stayed with the Bucs for three seasons and later played for the Oilers and Cardinals before retiring from the NFL following the 1995 season.

Pinellas County records show he had been arrested on various drug charges several times since then. Deputies believe he overdosed Thursday, but the investigation continues.