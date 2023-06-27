Former Bucs star Leonard Fournette’s car catches fire in the middle of I-275 in Tampa

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette's car caught on fire while he was driving on I-275 Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the NFL player was driving in the northbound lanes of I-275 at 10:35 a.m. near Fowler Avenue in Tampa.

That's when troopers said his 2021 Dodge Durango had a mechanical issue, causing the car to catch fire while he was driving.

Fournette was able to stop on the inside shoulder and safely got out of his vehicle without any injuries, according to FHP.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

The Durango has extensive fire damage, and Fournette took to social media where he shared a video of the burned car after the fire was extinguished.

"Man it was one of those days today," Fournette said in an Instagram post. "But I would like to thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, but I am still blessed."

Tampa Fire Rescue crews also responded to extinguish the care fire, saying they were thankful Fournette wasn't harmed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue also responded to fire to assist on I-275. Traffic in the northbound lanes was halted until the fire was under control, according to Tampa fire crews.

Fournette was a part of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl winning team in 2021.