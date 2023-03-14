Former chef turned bladesmith forges knives, teaches others
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Jordan Cox, also known as "Jordy the Knife Maker," is a bladesmith located in Thonotosassa.
"My knives are functional artwork. They are one of one, handmade pieces that no one else will own, but you," said Cox.
Cox was a chef until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
"As a chef, I was always a knife-nerd. I liked to take care of my tools," he recalled.
During the pandemic, when the entire hospitality industry was put on hold, a family member paid for Cox to take a blacksmithing class. He hit it off with the instructor and did an apprenticeship.
"That’s how all this came about," said Cox.
He offers multiple classes in blacksmithing and knife forging.
"The class is intense; it exposes you a little bit. So, it’s a really good bonding experience," he said.
Cox offers classes seven days a week. For more information and to see his available inventory of knives, visit jordancoxknives.com.