Former firefighter and his wife get probation time for sex with a minor case

The Brief The criminal case against a former firefighter and his wife is over following a plea deal. The couple appeared in Hillsborough County Court on criminal charges and received a sentence of probation. The victim was present along with his family, and they addressed the judge about the case.



The criminal case against Sascha and Alyssa Engel ended on Monday as the couple appeared before a judge and entered into a plea agreement with the State Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

The former Hillsborough County firefighter and his wife were both charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor following an incident with a 16-year-old boy in March 2024.

The victim’s family reported the incident to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the case, arresting the couple in August 2024.

At the time, Sheriff Chad Chronister spoke of the case as a breach of the public’s trust. "It is both disgusting and deeply disappointing to see not one, but two adults join together to take advantage of a young child, especially when one of those adults is a trusted authority in our community," said Chronister. "This egregious violation of innocence is disgraceful and goes against every value we stand for in this community."

What we know:

The couple appeared in Criminal Court Monday to enter into a plea deal with the state to end the case.

Judge Lawrence Lefler heard from each of the defense attorneys as they presented their hopes for the plea deal terms.

Judge Lawrence Lefler

They agreed for both clients to enter a plea of "Guilty" to the lesser charge of attempted sexual activity with a minor for the first count. The second and third counts would both be entered "nolle prosequi", which means the state attorney’s office would no longer pursue those charges.

In return for the plea, the couple would receive a term of five years of probation, would register as sex offenders and would adhere to the terms of sex offender probation (different from the normal terms).

The defense asked for the judge to withhold adjudication in the case, which would mean the couple would not have a felony conviction on their record once they satisfy the terms of their probation.

The judge asked if the victim was present in court. He was, but he declined to speak to the court. His mother spoke to the judge on his behalf.

The judge asked her about the case and if she was happy with the terms of the plea deal. She admitted that the family wished for the case to be over as they are relatives. Her hope was to put this behind them now.

The judge swore in both Sascha and Alyssa Engel separately. He addressed the charges in court and pronounced sentence on each one.

For Sascha Engel, he "adjudicated him guilty" meaning the felony conviction is attached to his record.

Sascha Engel

For Alyssa Engle, he "withheld adjudication," so upon the completion of her probation, she will not have a felony record.

Alyssa Engel and her attorney

Both of them were given 5 years of probation, restrictions against contact with the victim or his family, instructions to adhere to the guidelines of sex offender probation, and both of them must register as sex offenders. That sex offender registry requirement must be completed within 48 hours.

What's next:

Both Sascha and Alyssa Engel must adhere to a curfew as mandated by their sex offender probation guidelines. They may not have social media. They may not participate in online gaming or internet use of any system with a GPS. They must pay restitution according to the Crimes Compensation Act. Both of them must submit to a physiological evaluation, including a psycho-sexual evaluation. They must complete any recommended treatment within three years of the evaluation.

