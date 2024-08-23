Hillsborough County Fire Rescue lieutenant, his wife arrested for sexual activity with a minor: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A lieutenant with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and his wife were arrested for sexual activity with a minor, according to authorities.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Lieutenant Sascha Engel, 39, and his wife, Alyssa Engel, 37, a former employee with the state attorney's office, were both charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

On April 27, HCSO became aware of an incident that had occurred in March at a married couple's home in Riverview. After an investigation, the sheriff's office arrested the two on Thursday for allegedly forcing a 16-year-old to engage in sexual acts with them.

Hillsborough County officials say that upon receiving notification from HCSO that Sascha was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, they placed him on administrative leave, effective May 24. Due to his arrest, he is being transferred to administrative leave without pay.

"It is both disgusting and deeply disappointing to see not one, but two adults join together to take advantage of a young child, especially when one of those adults is a trusted authority in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This egregious violation of innocence is disgraceful and goes against every value we stand for in this community."

According to county officials, Sascha was hired as a firefighter in 2004 and promoted to Fire Medic I in 2015 before becoming a lieutenant in 2020.

The State Attorney's Office of the 13th Judicial Circuit confirmed that Alyssa Engel was a previous employee. Officials say she was employed as a legal assistant from May 2018 to April 2019 and again from June 2019 to May 2021.

She had not been employed since State Attorney Suzy Lopez took office. Lopez has requested State Attorney Brian Haas, of the 10th Judicial Circuit, handle the case.

Both face three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

During a bond hearing on Friday, a $50,000 bond on each of the three counts was set for both. The couple will be GPS monitored and cannot have any contact with minors or the victim.

They must also stay 500 ft. from the victim's home, school and vehicle.