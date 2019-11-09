Former Hernando County Commissioner Rose Rocco dies at 78

article

Former Hernando County commissioner Rose Rocco passed away this week at the age of 78, officials said.

Rocco served on the Board of County Commission (BOCC) from Nov. 21, 2006, through Nov. 15, 2010.

She served as vice-chairman of the BOCC, chairman of the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board, treasurer of the Withlacoochee Regional Water Supply Authority, president of Friends of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park and found of Operation PRIDE, Inc., a countywide cleanup and recycling program.

Rocco was well-known for her civic and community involvement as well as her compassion for those who needed her assistance, the county said.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Rocco, her children, Lisa Cusimano, Maureen Dunbar and Peter Rocco Jr., and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A gathering will be held on Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes – Seven Hills Chapel, located at 280 Mariner Blvd in Spring Hill.

A Celebration of Life will be held afterward at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rocco’s memory to HPH Hospice, located at 12260 Cortez Blvd in Brooksville.