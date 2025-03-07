Hernando County deputy accused of pointing gun at woman resigns after arrest: 'Deeply disappointed'
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Hernando County deputy has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman after an argument, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Twenty-three-year-old Michael McNeeley was taken into custody by deputies at his Spring Hill home Friday morning after a call for a domestic disturbance.
HCSO says McNeeley resigned shortly after the incident.
McNeeley has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and domestic battery.
He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.
What they're saying:
Sheriff Al Nienhuis shared his disappointment and stated, "I share in the concern of our citizens for the safety and well-being of domestic violence victims.I am deeply disappointed in the actions of former Deputy McNeeley."
What we don't know:
HCSO has not released any information about McNeely's time as a deputy and his picture has not yet been posted.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
