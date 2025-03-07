Hernando County deputy accused of pointing gun at woman resigns after arrest: 'Deeply disappointed'

The Brief A Hernando County deputy accused of pointing a gun at a woman has resigned after being arrested on Friday morning. Michael McNeeley, 23, was taken into custody by deputies at the Spring Hill home. McNeeley has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and domestic battery.



A Hernando County deputy has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman after an argument, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Twenty-three-year-old Michael McNeeley was taken into custody by deputies at his Spring Hill home Friday morning after a call for a domestic disturbance.

HCSO says McNeeley resigned shortly after the incident.

McNeeley has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and domestic battery.

He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Al Nienhuis shared his disappointment and stated, "I share in the concern of our citizens for the safety and well-being of domestic violence victims.I am deeply disappointed in the actions of former Deputy McNeeley."

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released any information about McNeely's time as a deputy and his picture has not yet been posted.

