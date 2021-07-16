Former Hillsborough Sheriff Cal Henderson dies at 77

article

Former Hillsborough County Sheriff Cal Henderson has died at the age of 77, the agency confirmed Friday.

Henderson served as the sheriff of Hillsborough County from 1992 to 2004. The sheriff's office said he passed away Friday morning.

Henderson began his law enforcement career with the Tampa Police Department in 1965, then joined the US Border Patrol two years later before serving with the CIA in South Vietnam.

In 1969, he was hired by the sheriff's office as a patrol deputy, and rose through the ranks, eventually serving as the major in each of the agency's operational divisions. He was promoted to colonel of the enforcement operations department in 1985.

"Sheriff Cal Henderson was a remarkable man and selfless public servant for decades," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "His legacy and contributions to our country, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and the community he proudly served will never be forgotten."

Henderson is survived by his wife, Jeanne, who still lives in Hillsborough County. He also leaves behind his daughter, Sheri Portalatin, two grandchildren, David and Vanessa Portalatin, and his two sisters, Jackie Truesdell and Troy Taylor.