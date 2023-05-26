Killer ice cream man sentenced to life in prison

Michael Keetley will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A judge made that decision on Friday morning handing down a life sentence for each count Keetley was convicted on.

Keeley is a former ice cream man who was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder in the shootings of six men playing cards on a front porch in Ruskin on Thanksgiving Day 2010.

Two of the men, who were brothers, were killed in the shooting.

Eleven months earlier, Keetley, who was an ice cream man at the time, was robbed and shot while on his route. Prosecutors say Keetley was out for revenge the morning of the shooting. But the defense said the surviving victims early on were not able to identify Keetley from a police photo pack and pointed the finger at the wrong man.

Ten years later, Keetley went on trial for murder but the trial ended with a hung jury in February 2020.

He was tried again in 2023 and after deliberating for 13 hours over three days a jury found him guilty on all counts.

On Friday, a judge said each life sentence carries a minimum mandatory of 25 years, which means Keetley will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Keetley will have 30 days to appeal the decision.