Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey dead after testing positive for COVID-19

Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, 73, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Dempsey set an NFL record that stood for 43 years when he kicked a 63-yard, game-winning field goal for the New Orleans Saints against Detroit on Nov. 8, 1970.

It wasn’t until 2013 that Matt Prater of the Broncos broke that record with a 64-yarder in Denver.

Dempsey, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, wore a special shoe that allowed him to kick despite having no toes on his kicking foot.

His daughter says Dempsey was in assisted living because of dementia and recently tested positive for COVID-19.

