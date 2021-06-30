Former President Trump tours southern border with Gov. Abbott to discuss border security

Former President Donald Trump joined the governor and other state leaders Wednesday for a Texas border tour.

They echoed what they call a critical need for a border wall and demanded stronger action from the current White House administration while drumming up political support from their conservative base.

Governor Abbott's new push has been criticized as political theater, but he defended the plan saying the number of border crossings remains high.

Abbott says several Republican-led states are now sending National Guard troops and state patrol officers to the border to assist.

Both Abbott and Trump blame the Biden Administration.

Gov. Abbott and Trump’s joint appearance in the Rio Grande Valley followed the governor’s announcement that he will use state funding and crowdsourced financing to finish the border wall.

"Mr. President, things have changed so quickly and dramatically under the Biden Administration," Abbott said.

The timeline and cost for the push are unclear. Abbott's plan also faces potential court challenges from landowners and the federal government.

Mr. Trump touted his success at securing the southern border during his presidency.

"We had it down to a point we had never seen anything like it," he said. "We built almost 500 miles of wall despite 2.5 years of law suits."

During the roundtable discussion, law enforcement officials described a surge of narcotics coming across the border, especially the powerful opioid fentanyl.

SMU Political Scientist Matthew Wilson says it's interesting that Gov. Abbott invited the former president to tour the border given that Trump does not have any current power over border policy. But Trump has hinted he may run again in 2024.

"Among Republicans that support has remained strong," Wilson said.

There's also talk about Abbott making a run for president.

"If he does have thoughts in that direction, then establishing his bonafides on immigration, particularly alongside President Trump could be valuable," Wilson said. "President Trump is still absolutely a king maker in the Republican Party."

Still, Wilson says border security is considered a top issue by many Texas, especially for those living close to the southern border, political affiliation aside.

Gov. Abbott is up for re-election next year and will likely face a primary challenge by Republicans seen as more conservative.

"It's a pretty high priority item, which is why you've seen some Democrats who represent those border regions really pleading with the Biden Administration to take this more seriously," Wilson said.

Governor Abbott faces a primary challenge from former State Senator Don Huffines who is trying to position himself as a more conservative Republican.

Governor Abbott is seen as somewhat vulnerable following the power grid problems during February's winter storm.

Still, Wilson believes support for Abbott remains strong among Texas Republicans.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there have been more than a million encounters at the border since October, far outpacing fiscal year 2020.

The mayor of McAllen said he’s seeing about a thousand people trying to cross through his town every day.

"Hopefully this brings attention to the issue we have and whether it’s the border or whether it’s in Washington, it doesn’t matter. But somebody needs to do something to take care of the issue," Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

Some Republican state lawmakers are also looking into whether federal COVID-19 relief money can be used to pay for the wall. Texas congressional Democrats have asked the treasury secretary to keep that from happening.

A poll published this week by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune said Texas voters consider immigration and border security the most important problem facing the state.