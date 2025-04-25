Former Rep. David Jolly registers as Democrat ahead of possible run for governor

The Brief Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly says he's registered as a Democrat. He previously served in Congress as a Republican, representing St. Pete. Jolly says he'll decide in the coming weeks whether he'll run for governor in 2026.



Former Republican Rep. David Jolly has registered as a Democrat and says he's considering a campaign for Florida governor in 2026.

Who is David Jolly?

The backstory:

Jolly represented St. Pete in Congress from 2014 until 2017 and often focused on issues concerning veterans.

After leaving office, Jolly declared himself an independent in 2018 and was a critic of President Donald Trump, appearing on cable news outlets as a political commentator.

What they're saying:

Jolly says Tallahassee needs to focus on affordability for families, the ongoing insurance crisis and beefing up education with a voucher system that's more effective.

He also says the state needs to take on campaign finance reform and gun violence.

This week, Jolly registered a state political committee called Florida 2026.

"Should I run, I would run as a Democrat," Jolly told FOX 13. "For the governorship, but hopefully bring along a coalition of Democrats, of the growing independent voting bloc, and frankly, disaffected Republicans like myself as well, who maybe just want to restore some sanity to governing, particularly in Tallahassee, put an end to the culture wars and start fighting the affordability crisis instead of fighting each other."

What's next:

If Jolly decides to run, the Democratic primary could be crowded. State Sen. Shev Jones has expressed interest in entering the race, while State Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo – who announced on Thursday that he's leaving the Democratic Party – is also considering it.

On the Republican side, Rep. Byron Donalds has President Trump's endorsement, while First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson are also weighing whether to enter the race.

