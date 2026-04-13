Bob Buckhorn announces 2027 campaign for Tampa mayor: Seeking rare third term

The Brief Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn has officially launched his 2027 campaign, seeking a rare third term. The race is already heating up with Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak officially in the running and Councilman Bill Carlson expected to join the field soon. The battle for the mayor’s office is set for March 2, 2027, with a potential runoff scheduled for April 27 if no candidate secures a majority.



On Monday, former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn formally launched his 2027 campaign for Mayor of Tampa.

The backstory:

Buckhorn says his campaign will focus on building the city's next chapter.

"You look at all of the opportunity to connect the dots in this city, to look at Water Street and connect it to Channelside and Channelside to Gasworx and Gasworx to Tampa Heights, Tampa Heights, across the river, touching every neighborhood in the process and making sure everybody enjoys this prosperity at the end of this period," shared Buckhorn. "This place is going to be that place in America everybody wants to come and be a part of," he continued.

Buckhorn says transportation is one of Tampa's biggest challenges.

"Right now it's our Achilles heel. If we don't fix it, we're going to end up like Miami in Atlanta. And we don't want to do that. So we've got to invest in it. We've got to find a way to pay for it. We've got to believe in multimodal options for transportation. It can't just be building roads. But at the end of the day, that is the most critical infrastructure challenge moving forward. We can fix the potholes. We can pave the roads." he explained.

He's seeking to do what few before him have done by becoming Tampa mayor for the third time.

Buckhorn served two consecutive terms as mayor from 2011 to 2019. During that time, Tampa rose to national prominence and became a place people are moving to and, more importantly, choosing to stay. Buckhorn was incredibly popular in his time in office, closing out his term in office with a 75% approval rating.

Before becoming mayor, he served on Tampa City Council from 1995 to 2003. And, he'll face at least one other candidate familiar with city hall.

The other side:

Tampa Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak made her candidacy official in February.

Even more are expected to join the race. City Councilor Bill Carlson, who's often been a thorn in Buckhorn's side, has said he plans to file.

What's next:

The 2027 Tampa mayoral election will be held on March 2, 2027, with a runoff election on April 27, 2027.