Tampa Bay Area woman's invention offers new way to decorate for holidays

A former elementary school teacher in Tampa Bay Area now runs her own business.

In 2021, Morgan Uhl wanted to add more holiday decorations to her kitchen, but she didn't want to add more clutter to her countertops.

So she came up with the idea to create a decoration for her cabinet knobs and that's how Knobēz was born.

Morgan Uhl used to be a teacher. Courtesy: Morgan Uhl

"I wanted them so much that I literally sat my husband and my children down, and I said I think I’m going on an adventure to create something," shared Uhl.

The inventor calls her family "little elves in the workshop" since they help her with the business.

Courtesy: Morgan Uhl

The decorations can easily grip over most knob hardware shapes and range in a variety of styles for every holiday.

For more information on Knobēz, click here.