Hillsborough County teachers may get pay raise after tentative agreement

Teachers in Hillsborough County are closer to a pay raise after the union reached a tentative agreement this week.

"We've never been able to settle the monetary version of our contract at this time of the year. So, we're very excited and thankful to both the superintendent and the school board in getting it done," said Rob Kriete, the president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

It’s a $42.7 million package with $38 million going to base salaries and $4.7 million going as one-time payments to different employee groups, giving teachers an average raise of four percent. Kriete said that’s something they haven’t seen since before the pandemic.

READ: Hillsborough County in need of 100 ESE teachers by the end of December

"For up until now, our first-year employees would make the same salary, $47,500 for the first eight years. When this is ratified, they will see a modest increase every single year, as well as our veteran teachers that will also get a little bit more of a higher percentage at this point," explained Kriete.

The next step is getting teachers to sign off on the raises, but there’s also another way to help.

Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement.

"Our surrounding districts, they have a millage plan to actually supplement and do things for public education. We might have to actually do that here," said Kriete.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the school board will decide whether to pass a property tax referendum to put to voters in November.

READ: New Haines City school 'Scenic Terrace Project' to accommodate larger enrollment of students

"All of us as board members decide, but I hope that we take it to the people," said Karen Perez, the Hillsborough County school board member for District 6.

Perez said Hillsborough County is competing with charter schools and surrounding counties. According to the school district spokesperson, the district is short 355 teachers, so competitive pay helps.

Teachers may be getting a pay raise in Hillsborough County.

"Our teachers keep our children in the space of education, and they educate our children for the future," said Perez.

For now, the teachers’ union said it’s trying to catch salaries up to inflation.

"It absolutely helps. It doesn't solve the problem, but at least starts chipping away at that problem," shared Kriete.

The teachers’ union president said teachers will get to vote on whether they want the raise in another week and a half. If it’s approved, then the school board will ratify the deal.