Former youth group leader, HCSO deputy accused of child molestation: ‘Appalled and disgusted’

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for possible additional victims after one of its former deputies who was also a youth group pastor in Riverview was arrested on child molestation charges.

Deputies say they went to a Hillsborough County home on February 24, 2023, to investigate a report of an adult man possibly molesting a 12-year-old child.

On March 7, 2023, detectives using a search warrant found multiple electronic storage devices with items of ‘evidential value.’

More than a year later, on September 11, 2024, charges were filed with the State Attorney’s Office, and Pablo Rios Hernandez, 41, was arrested.

He was charged with sexual battery familiar or custodial authority, lewd or lascivious molestation defendant over 18 victims 12 -15 (4 counts), selling or distributing obscene material to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Pablo Rios Hernandez mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, Rios Hernandez was a former youth group leader at First Baptist Church of Riverview from August 2021 to February 2022.

He also worked as a deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office from 2006-2019. According to HCSO, during his employment, his internal affairs history included several traffic crash incidents and a failure to respond to a subpoena.

"I am appalled and disgusted by the actions of this individual who preyed upon a child. There is no place in our community for these types of evil actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "To anyone who may have suffered in silence at the hands of this predator, I urge you to come forward and speak with our detectives."

Anyone who may be a victim of Rios Hernandez is asked to call investigators at 813-247-8200.

