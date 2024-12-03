Foundation celebrates pediatric cancer patients' birthdays after recent hurricanes

The 1 Voice Foundation celebrated pediatric cancer patients' birthdays at its Brandon campus on Tuesday.

It's been a tradition for the non-profit for three years now. Due to the hurricanes, the foundation combined 15 November and December birthdays.

"It is for children with cancer, cancer survivors, our bereaved siblings and our siblings," said Ann Massolio, the executive director of the foundation.

READ: Nurse diagnosed with blood cancer fulfills dying wish to see new ‘Wicked’ movie

The non-profit serves more than 700 families from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's, Tampa General Hospital and the young adult program at Moffitt Cancer Center.

"We feel that the whole family is diagnosed is our philosophy," she said. "When a child is diagnosed with cancer, every single person that's in their community, their family, their extended family is affected."

While Massolio has served as a pediatric oncology social worker for 30 years, she has a personal connection to the disease. Three years into her career, her 9-year-old son, Jay, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma – just nine hours after her dad was diagnosed as well.

After that, Massolio went from the staff lounge to the parents' lounge.

MORE: More cancer screenings needed in Florida, report finds

"I learned really quickly the difference between pediatric and adult options, which were so much less for my son than my dad," she said.

By starting the 1Voice Academy, Massolio said th goal is to give kids with cancer a chance to come to school and be together. She said hosting monthly birthday parties for patients like Jailene Jenkins, who turned eight on Tuesday, is rewarding.

"I had a brain tumor in my sacrum," Jenkins said. "I was going through cancer. I was 5 years old. They told my mom that I was done. But, I ended up with another tumor."

Jenkins celebrated another year in addition to completing treatment.

"Be brave, strong. Keep your faith," the 8-year-old said.

For more information about the 1 Voice Foundation, click here.

Press play above to watch Fox 13 News live

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: