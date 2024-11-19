Tampans urged to get screen for cancer

The 2024 American Lung Association's " State of Lung Cancer " report, released on Nov. 19, highlights the need for more screenings in Florida .

The state's survival rate is average compared to other states. However, Lary Robinson, Director of the Moffitt Lung Cancer Early Detection Center, said Floridians considered by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force to be "high-risk" are not getting screened as they should.

Moffitt Cancer Center mobile cancer screening truck.

"Currently a small number, maybe 15-16%, based on their recent data," Robinson said. "The big thing is to get people out who are eligible to get screening CT scans done because that’s our biggest chance of getting people cured."

People considered to be "high-risk" cover a range of demographics.

"High-risk patients are currently considered to be over the age of 50. And people who have a significant amount of smoking history," Robinson said. "Also, current smokers or smokers who have quit within the last 15 years. If you take all of those people, that’s about 14.5 million people across the United States who are eligible for screening. And about one million in Florida."

Robinson said if caught early, patients have a high survival rate. Robinson said, "If I find someone with a 1 cm, little over 1/2 inch cancer and you remove it, the cure rate is well over 90%."

That's why he urges the high-risk population to get screened.

A cancer screening taking place.

Stage 1 and Stage 2 lung cancer patients often do not exhibit any symptoms. Robinson said, "Lung cancer is primarily the biggest killer of any disease they have. In fact, lung cancer is the biggest killer of any cancer we have in the world."

Another statistic to note from the report is that "25% of the people in Florida who get lung cancer are not treated. That sounds terrible."

According to Robinson, there are a couple of reasons behind that calculation.

"Those are people who refuse to have treatment and think, ‘I’m going to have lung cancer; I’m going to die from it," Robinson said. "The other one is, not everyone who has lung cancer is in great shape."

"If you try to give them treatment for advanced cancer, it would just make them sicker. So they won’t respond to the chemotherapy, immunotherapy."

Moffitt has made early detection much more accessible for Tampa Bay residents through its mobile lung unit .

"People get registered beforehand, come in, sign in. They’re there about 15 minutes, lay down on the table screening CT scan takes a single breath hold, they walk out the door, and they’re gone," Robinson said.

Test results are delivered by phone three days later.

The mobile lung unit will be at the New Tampa Family YMCA on Dec. 4th from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

