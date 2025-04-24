‘Four Down’ documentary film chronicling Nick Schuyler’s dramatic rescue premiere’s in St. Pete

The Brief "Four Down," the documentary film that chronicles the dramatic rescue of Nick Schuyler from the Gulf in 2009, made it to the big screen. The documentary premiered at the AMC Sundial in St. Petersburg on Thursday during the Sunscreen Film Festival. In February 2009, Schuyler and three friends left the Clearwater coast for a fishing trip when their boat capsized, killing his best friend, former USF football player William Bleakley, and NFL veterans Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith.



The dramatic rescue of Nick Schuyler from a cap-sized boat in the Gulf in 2009 is now on the big screen through the world premiere Thursday of the documentary film "Four Down."

"It’s been a long ride. So, it’s 16 years later. I’ve got mixed emotions. The story needed to be told, and we did that over 15 years ago through a book. But it’s pretty special," said Schuyler of the film.

Big picture view:

The documentary premiered at the AMC Sundial in St. Petersburg on Thursday during the Sunscreen Film Festival.

"The timing, it had to be right. You can’t rush something like this," said Schuyler.

It took more than a decade to bring Schuyler's darkest moments to an audience for the first time.

"I had worked with the producing team for almost 10 years when I was film commissioner trying to get the feature film version of this made in the area. But now to have this documentary that was all shot locally with local Coast Guard personnel in the Tampa Bay area, it’s a great moment to have that film premiering here at the festival," said Tony Armer, co-founder of the Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Petersburg.

The backstory:

In February 2009, Schuyler and three friends left the coast of Clearwater for a fishing trip. Their boat capsized, killing his best friend, former USF football player William Bleakley, and NFL veterans Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith.

"We tell the story through three different perspectives: through the Coast Guard who rescued Nick, from the guys who were out there in the water on top of the capsized boat, and from Nick’s family," said Steven Cantor, the director of the "Four Down" film.

The film also uses recreations and dramatizations as Schuyler survived 43 hours in the Gulf before the U.S. Coast Guard rescued him.

"I’m hoping that people feel like we respectfully told the story. That we honored the memories of these three guys, and that we highlighted the unbelievable efforts of the Coast Guard because they were searching for a literal needle in a haystack," said Rick French, a producer of the "Four Down" film.

Schuyler said he remains in touch with Bleakley’s family, but he lost touch with Cooper’s and Smith’s families.

"I wish them the best. I know this is hard for anyone involved, especially now it hits even bigger now that I have a family, and I have children," said Schuyler.

What they're saying:

He hopes viewers leave the theater with this message about life.

"No matter what you can’t give up. You’ve got to move forward, and you’ll do whatever it takes to do that," said Schuyler.

The documentary is one version of Schuyler’s story. A movie adaptation "Not Without Hope," the same title of Schuyler’s book, stars Josh Duhamel and Zachary Levi, and it will be out in theaters this September.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with Nick Schuyler as well as those involved in the making of "Four Down."

