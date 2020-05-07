Four more COVID-19 deaths reported at Seminole long-term care facility

article

There have been another four COVID-19 related deaths at Seminole’s Freedom Square Nursing Pavilion.

This brings the death toll to 24 at the long-term care facility.

The latest deaths range in age from 75 to 86 years old.

Last week, 67 year-old nurse Marjorie Blackman passed away from coronavirus. Her family says she worked at the facility for 15 years.

Freedom Square has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak for a month. The spread has infected 102 staffers and residents.

RELATED: Death of Seminole Pavilion nurse brings Freedom Square death toll to 17