Four St. Pete members of Uhuru Movement indicted in connection to Russian campaign to influence local politics

Four members of the Uhuru Movement in St. Petersburg, Florida, have been indicted on federal charges. They're accused of working on behalf of the Russian government in a campaign to spread to pro-Russian propaganda and influence local elections.

Omali Yeshitela, the longtime leader of the Uhuru Movement and co-founder of the African People's Socialist Party, is among the four people facing charges. The other three were identified as Penny Joanne Hess, Jesse Nevel, and Augustus C. Romain Jr.

According to the indictment, which was announced Tuesday, federal investigators accuse all four of working with a man named, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, the founder of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Officials said it was funded by the Russian government, which was using the organization to fund and oversee the campaign for a St. Petersburg mayoral candidate in 2019.

They said Ionov worked with two defendants, Aleksey Borisovich Sukhodolov and Yegor Sergeyevich Popov. All three were also indicted.

"Russia’s foreign intelligence service allegedly weaponized our First Amendment rights – freedoms Russia denies its own citizens – to divide Americans and interfere in elections in the United States," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department in a statement. "The department will not hesitate to expose and prosecute those who sow discord and corrupt U.S. elections in service of hostile foreign interests, regardless of whether the culprits are U.S. citizens or foreign individuals abroad."

The indictment alleges that the Uhuru Movement took money from Ionov and echoed Russian talking points during political campaigns in 2017 and 2019. Tuesday's indictment comes eight months after FBI agents executed search warrants at several locations, including the Uhuru House in St. Pete.

Since then, group members have denied working on behalf of Russia or committing any wrongdoing.

The FBI announced Ionov's indictment back in July 2022. They said the Russian foreign agent set up his base of operations in St. Pete with the Uhuru Movement, between 2014 to 2022.

The indictment names some specific instances when Ionov allegedly acted on behalf of the Russian government, including allegedly sending electronic messages supporting the Russian Olympic team in 2016 after it was disclosed that Russian athletes took part in a state-run doping campaign.

He also allegedly spread online propaganda about "genocide" of Africans in the U.S. and worked with unidentified political candidates to spread support for messaging about "reparations."

Left: Screenshot of Uhuru website promoting political campaign, Right: image from indictment of Russian agent

In a video posted on Youtube by "The Burning Spear TV," which claims to be "The online voice of the International African Revolution," and posts videos based in St. Petersburg, Florida, a man named Alexander Ionov appears with members of the Uhuru Movement.

Hosting the online forum-style conversation was Eritha ‘Akile’ Cainion, who ran for St. Pete mayor. She was seen introducing Ionov as the "president of the anti-globalization Movement of Russia."

Screenshot of Youtube video showing man called Alexander Ionov and St. Pete Uhuru leader

Following the 2022 allegations, the Uhuru Movement defended and promoted Russia, saying the U.S. and other "world Colonial powers have been collaborating against Russia for well into the early 1900s."

"The history of the African People's Socialist Party is to unite with any forces that unite with the anti-colonial struggle. And we feel that is a just struggle. This is a propaganda campaign against Russia," Cainion said. "We can have relationships with whoever we want."