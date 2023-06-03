Fourth grade student creates Alabama's state cookie

Alabama has a new state cookie, and it's all thanks to a fourth-grade student.

On Friday, Governor Kay Ivy made it official as she signed legislation making the 'Yellowhammer" the state's cookie.

The cookie, which has pecans, oats, and peanuts with a peanut butter filling, was created by Mary Claire Cooke.

The recipe is below for those interested in making the sweat treat tanking over Alabama.

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 cups brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs

4 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

24 pecan halves

For the filling

1 cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

Method

In a bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, beat together butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Add flour mixture and stir well. Add oats and continue beating until well mixed. Cover and refrigerate dough for two hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Form dough into 48 1-1/2 inch balls and flatten. Arrange on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place a pecan half on 24 of the cookies, which will become the top of the finished treat. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until set. Make the filling: Mix peanut butter, honey, butter and powdered sugar and beat to combine, about three minutes. Spread filling between two cookies, topping with the pecan-topped halves and sandwich together.

Yield: 24 sandwich cookies