Fourth grade student creates Alabama's state cookie
ALABAMA, AL - Alabama has a new state cookie, and it's all thanks to a fourth-grade student.
On Friday, Governor Kay Ivy made it official as she signed legislation making the 'Yellowhammer" the state's cookie.
The cookie, which has pecans, oats, and peanuts with a peanut butter filling, was created by Mary Claire Cooke.
The recipe is below for those interested in making the sweat treat tanking over Alabama.
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 4 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats
- 24 pecan halves
For the filling
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup melted butter
Method
- In a bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, beat together butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Add flour mixture and stir well.
- Add oats and continue beating until well mixed.
- Cover and refrigerate dough for two hours.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Form dough into 48 1-1/2 inch balls and flatten. Arrange on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place a pecan half on 24 of the cookies, which will become the top of the finished treat.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes or until set.
- Make the filling: Mix peanut butter, honey, butter and powdered sugar and beat to combine, about three minutes.
- Spread filling between two cookies, topping with the pecan-topped halves and sandwich together.
Yield: 24 sandwich cookies