Fourth of July fireworks could trigger influx of lost pets at Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

The Brief Hillsborough County animal shelter officials fear they will see a massive influx of lost pets during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Pet Resource Center is currently operating nearly 700% over its standard capacity for cats ahead of the celebrations. Veterinarians recommend updating pet microchips, refilling anti-anxiety medications, and setting up a quiet hiding space before fireworks begin.



Hillsborough County shelter officials are bracing for a severe strain on resources as fireworks threaten to scare local pets into running away this weekend.

Shelter capacity crisis

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is already facing a massive space crisis, operating at nearly 700% above its cat capacity heading into the weekend. To help prepare these animals for immediate adoption, the veterinary staff is performing nearly 60 surgeries each day.

Every animal arriving at the facility requires a rabies vaccine, a microchip, and a spay or neuter surgery before they can be adopted.

Overwhelmed veterinary staff

By the numbers:

The shelter typically takes in five to six displaced dogs every day immediately following the Fourth of July. Shelter supervisor Juan Ramos stated that another influx of pets this weekend would create a very bad situation for the facility.

Protecting community pets

What they're saying:

Ramos urged pet owners to get their animals microchipped or ensure their existing registry information is completely up-to-date.

"Dogs and cats don't understand that it's a celebration noise," veterinarian Samantha Glazer said, noting that loud sounds terrify pets.

Glazer encourages owners to set up a secure, quiet room inside the home where frightened animals can safely hide during the noise.