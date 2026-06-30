Fourth of July fireworks could trigger influx of lost pets at Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County shelter officials are bracing for a severe strain on resources as fireworks threaten to scare local pets into running away this weekend.
Shelter capacity crisis
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is already facing a massive space crisis, operating at nearly 700% above its cat capacity heading into the weekend. To help prepare these animals for immediate adoption, the veterinary staff is performing nearly 60 surgeries each day.
Every animal arriving at the facility requires a rabies vaccine, a microchip, and a spay or neuter surgery before they can be adopted.
Overwhelmed veterinary staff
By the numbers:
The shelter typically takes in five to six displaced dogs every day immediately following the Fourth of July. Shelter supervisor Juan Ramos stated that another influx of pets this weekend would create a very bad situation for the facility.
Protecting community pets
What they're saying:
Ramos urged pet owners to get their animals microchipped or ensure their existing registry information is completely up-to-date.
"Dogs and cats don't understand that it's a celebration noise," veterinarian Samantha Glazer said, noting that loud sounds terrify pets.
Glazer encourages owners to set up a secure, quiet room inside the home where frightened animals can safely hide during the noise.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from statements from the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, who detailed current capacity metrics, as well as interviews with veterinarian Samantha Glazer and supervisor Juan Ramos.