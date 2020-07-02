Fourth of July fireworks sales boom amid pandemic

article

It’s fireworks season and sales are booming

“Fourth of July is on a Saturday, so they have the whole holiday weekend,” said Sharon Hunnewell-Johnson, President of Galaxy Fireworks Inc. “Also they have canceled all of the holiday display shows. You have a lot of families that are not going on vacation, they are not going on cruises. They are staying close to home. They are not traveling, more than ever.”

Many customers said this is not the Fourth of July celebration they are used to, but they will make the best of it.

Kirsten Weaver said she and her family will be staying home this year instead of watching the fireworks on the beach like usual

“This year we are doing it at home,” Weaver said. “We are just going to do it in our backyard. So I got the bigger ones this year just because we can’t see them where we usually go.”

Advertisement

Anthony Rizo understands the surge in firework sales. He hasn’t purchased fireworks in two years, but this year he decided to go all out to entertain his family.

“It’s probably because there are fewer live shows. There are fewer children out. Less of everything this year, so I went a little bit more than than I usually do. So, I definitely went out this year for sure for the Fourth of July.”

Galaxy fireworks stands and stores are open through July 4.