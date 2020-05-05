FOX 13 and Metropolitan Ministries team up for '$13 for 13'

More and more people need help feeding their families in the wake of massive furloughs and layoffs due to COVID-19.

FOX 13 and Metropolitan Ministries are teaming up to help the community through a new initative called "$13 for 13." If you donate $13 to the cause, your gift will be matched.

The money will go towards feeding 13 people in need. Especially those impacted by COVID-19.

Metropolitan Ministries said the donations will help them sustain their hunger relief programs.

Those programs have seen an increase in need as people lose income during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have seen a tremendous influx of need where, maybe, we would feed 100 to 200 families with the food box. Now it's 1,500 families on a weekly basis," said Metropolitan Ministries President & CEO Tim Marks.

For more information on how to help, head to the Metropolitan Ministries website.

