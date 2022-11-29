FOX 13 teams up with Metropolitan Ministries for $13 for 13

article

You can help make the holiday season brighter for thousands of struggling families across the Tampa Bay area.

FOX 13 is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries once again for the $13 for 13 campaign. From Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 18, a $13 online donation will be matched to help provide food and toys for families in need.

To donate to $13 for 13, go to: https://secured.metromin.org/page/46322/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=TVURLMM221101

To donate food and toy items at donation drop-off locations: https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/drop-off-locations/

To register for help: https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/need-help/

To host a drive: https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/ways-to-give/

For information about the most needed items: https://secured.metromin.org/page/33913/shop/1?_ga=2.164100863.1138649087.1669649917-564291078.1669649917

For information about volunteering: https://www.metromin.org/holiday-central/volunteer/