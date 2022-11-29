FOX 13 teams up with Metropolitan Ministries for $13 for 13
TAMPA, Fla. - You can help make the holiday season brighter for thousands of struggling families across the Tampa Bay area.
FOX 13 is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries once again for the $13 for 13 campaign. From Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Dec. 18, a $13 online donation will be matched to help provide food and toys for families in need.
