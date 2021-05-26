FOX 13 viewers help raise $75,000 to give 5,000 children new shoes for summer

Five thousand Bay Area children have new shoes for the summer thanks to Metropolitan Ministries and its $13 for 13 campaign with FOX 13.

"It takes a weight off of my shoulders and I don't have stress and anxiety worrying about how I'm going to get them sneakers", said mother Jasmine Robinson.

"I think it's amazing it's awesome. I don't have to worry about them having new shoes to start school", said mother Glenda Denton.

All contributions made to the online campaign were matched between March 20 and April 4 for a total of $75,000.

"It is a blessing to them and a load off of them is what they're telling me", said Barbie Tufts, the family support coordinator at Metropolitan Ministries.

Metropolitan Ministries leaders personally shopped and stocked the non-profit’s clothing market with shoes for the kids.

"We're going to be able to provide 5,000 pairs of shoes for children throughout Tampa Bay. It's a beautiful thing we couldn't do without your viewers", said Tim Marks, President and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries.

Parents say they are grateful.

"Thank you guys so much you guys have touched our hearts you don't understand how grateful we are and how happy we are for your donation and what you do for us", said Robinson.

The kids have an extra spring in their step.

Tufts said, "They're leaving out of here jumping and saying to everybody 'look at my shoes! Look at my shoes!'"

Metropolitan Ministries always needs donations and volunteers. For information on how to help, visit metromin.org.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter