Free cooking class inspires culinary curiosity among kids in Tampa

Kids are rolling up their sleeves in the kitchen thanks to a new culinary class in Tampa.

It’s called ‘The Sauce’ and teaches kids ages seven to 14 how to cook delicious and nutritious meals.

The cooking classes are led by Chef Nic of Pasta Packs, a local catering and meal prep company.

READ: Tampa meets Tampa: Residents in Kansas town invited to explore Florida city with same name

The classes, in partnership with the University Area Community Development Corporation's "Get Moving" program, happen at Harvest Hope Park every other week and are provided at no cost.

However, space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, visit uacdc.org.