You can get free fries at Wendy's every Friday -- here's how

Wendy’s is offering fast-food eaters a popular side for free.

The fast-food chain revealed it will be debuting a Friday-specific promotion this week that will offer Wendy’s customers a free order of french fries .

"Kick off the weekend with a Hot & Crispy treat each week at Wendy’s," the company said Wednesday.

With the Wendy’s app and an account, customers will have access to the free fries deal on Fridays when they buy something else, according to Wendy’s. All of Wendy’s fry sizes are eligible.

Wendy’s said it will keep the promotion going the entire year.

The deal "can be used in a mobile order or at a restaurant by loading the offer onto your card before scanning at the register" at participating locations in America, the fast-food chain said. More than 6,000 Wendy’s locations were doing business across the U.S. as of the end of 2023.

The Ohio-based company has been working to expand the digital side of its business.

In October, competitor McDonald’s kicked off a similar deal for its customers. It offered free medium fries for $1 in spending on its mobile app for customers who took certain steps in 2023.

The company known for its golden arches appeared to have extended the offer through 2024, according to its website.

