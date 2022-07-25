Expand / Collapse search

Free skin, head, neck and oral screenings at Clearwater Beach

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12:55PM
Cancer
FOX 13 News

Moffitt offering free cancer screenings at Clearwater Beach

On Saturday, July 30, the Moffitt Cancer Center Mole Patrol is offering free skin, head, neck and oral screenings at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach.

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - Early detection is key when it comes to cancer

According to Moffitt Cancer Center, one in five Americans will develop some type of skin cancer. Researchers say more than 55,000 Americans are diagnosed with head, neck and oral cancers each year. 

The Moffitt Cancer Center Mole Patrol is offering free skin, head, neck and oral cancer screenings Saturday, July 30th from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach. 

No appointment is necessary. 

For additional information visit: moffitt.org.