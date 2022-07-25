Free skin, head, neck and oral screenings at Clearwater Beach

Early detection is key when it comes to cancer.

According to Moffitt Cancer Center, one in five Americans will develop some type of skin cancer. Researchers say more than 55,000 Americans are diagnosed with head, neck and oral cancers each year.

RELATED: Road To Recovery program offers cancer patients a free ride to their appointments

The Moffitt Cancer Center Mole Patrol is offering free skin, head, neck and oral cancer screenings Saturday, July 30th from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach.

No appointment is necessary.

For additional information visit: moffitt.org.