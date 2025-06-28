Freedom Four Miler: Tampa Run Honors Fallen Heroes and Supports Gold Star Families

The Brief More than 300 people ran in the Freedom Four Miler race at Al Lopez Park on Saturday. Each mile honored a fallen service member, with their families in attendance. Proceeds from the race help provide holiday gifts for Gold Star families.



Before the Fourth of July celebrations kick off, Tampa residents gathered for a more somber tribute—one that honored fallen service members and supported the families they left behind.

The "Believe With Me" Freedom Four Miler took place Saturday morning at Al Lopez Park.

"All of us are given the freedom to succeed or to fail in this country, because there's a lot of people putting their lives on the line every day for us," said Lyette Reback, the founder of Believe With Me. "Can you remember to be a grateful American at every opportunity?"

More than 300 runners participated in the event, now in its third year in Tampa and tenth in Florida.

"It’s hard seeing the pain and trauma [Gold Star families] have gone through, but it’s also nice to help them be remembered. A lot of times they’re the ones forgotten about," said Steve Seaman, an Army veteran and race participant.

All proceeds from the race go toward buying Christmas gifts for families of fallen military members—known as Gold Star families.

"As long as people keep saying their names, they are still with us," said Beth Harris, a Gold Star wife.

Her children shared their favorite memories of their dad, Commander Harris.

"He used to keep a bowl of candy on his desk to lure sailors in for conversations," said Annika Harris.

"He loved Star Wars. I used to hate it as a kid," said Quinn Harris.

