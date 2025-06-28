Mock trial camp exposes students to real court procedures

The Brief The Hillsborough County Bar Association hosted a High School Mock Trial Camp. Bell Creek Academy assisted in getting interested teens connected to the event. Teens participated and took part in trial events at the Hillsborough County Courthouse.



Nothing beats hands-on learning when it comes to some professions. Sometimes, that training helps to expose the student to the work environment, and in some cases, it helps them get over the anxiety of the workspace.

The Hillsborough County Bar Association recognized that for students learning the legal system, spending time inside the courthouse would be a huge benefit to their education.

They partnered with Bell Creek Academy to offer a Mock Trial Camp to expose those students to the inner workings of the courthouse.

Why you should care:

The program is still young as the second annual Mock Trial Camp was just completed at the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

This camp is part of a partnership between the Hillsborough County Bar Association and Bell Creek Academy's Law Program.

Its value was important to each student participant. "It's just not lectures, but they actually get in a courtroom, get to stand in front of a podium, get to question a witness, or be a witness, and so they learn all the nuts and bolts on how to do it," explained Charles Leadingham of Bell Creek Academy.

He's the Director of the Law Academy and preaches the value of hands-on experience in the court for teens who are interested in careers in the legal profession.

"We’ve invited kids from all area schools, Pinellas County, Sarasota County and primarily Hillsborough County," shared Leadingham, "Speakers, whether it be judges (or) trial attorneys, teach them how to conduct a trial."

That instruction is different from what comes in the classroom. These instructors aren’t teachers per se, they are professionals in the legal system.

Former camper turned counselor Zoe Priolo described it this way, "This program has really prepared me, given me the inspiration to go into law school. It really does transform a lot of kids’ confidence."

That is the end goal of the program, and ultimately, Mock Trial Camp is designed to be a positive experience for each student.

"The week was magical," admitted camper Hallele Coston, "I walked into the courthouse, and I had a case. I learned how to ask the questions, to do the openings, do the closings, it just drew me in."

Reactions like that showed Leadingham and the other Mock Trial Camp planners that they are on the right track in helping students get exposed to the inner workings of the courts.

"It’s successful beyond our wildest imagination," he said, "We plan to be an annual event."

What's next:

Bell Creek Academy is already preparing for the 2026 Mock Trial Camp. The Hillsborough County Bar Association will post the registration for applications once the details are finalized.

For more information about Bell Creek Academy and their Legal program, click here.

The Source: Hillsborough County Bar Association, Bell Creek Academy and the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.

