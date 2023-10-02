Tampa high school student arrested after being found with stolen gun in his bookbag: TPD

A student at Freedom High School was arrested Monday morning after police found a gun in his backpack, according to Tampa police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, at 9:30 a.m., a school staff member approached a student who was trying to exit a bathroom after reports of students smoking in the restroom.

The 14-year-old student was reluctant to hand over his backpack, but the staff member eventually retrieved it. The staff member then told the student to go to the front office.

The student then ran from the school and left campus. An assistant principal searched the bag and found a firearm inside; the School Resource Officer identified a Taurus 9mm with an 11-round magazine, which was previously reported stolen out of Orange County.

Police said the mother of the student brought him to the Tampa Police District Two Office upon learning of the incident where he was placed into custody.

He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Minor in Possession of a Firearm.

"We are deeply concerned about this situation and thankful that the gun was not used," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We are actively investigating how the teen obtained the gun. We must all do our part in keeping our youth safe and away from firearms, and I urge everyone in our community to join us in this effort."