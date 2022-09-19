Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend

The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates.

"There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.

They're crushed after losing Carson Senfield, 19, who they described as a funny, loving guy and proud Theta Chi fraternity brother. His friends said Senfield made their experience at UT thus far, incredibly special.

"Most of our friends were in the fraternity Theta Chi, and we all met through that," said Hillgrove. "He was a newbie and was going to be pledging that semester and was just so excited for everything coming in his future."

His future was cut short early Saturday morning, which was also his 19th birthday. Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue to celebrate. The night took a tragic turn when he took an Uber to his home near West Arch Street.

According to the Tampa Police Department, after he was dropped off, he tried to get into another car when the driver inside, who claimed he didn't know Senfield, shot him after claiming he was in "fear of his life."

Senfield was pronounced dead at the scene. His friends didn't learn the news until later that morning, as they awoke ready to celebrate his birthday that day.

"I remember I woke up, and I opened his Snapchat from the night before and texted him 'Happy birthday Carson can't wait to see you later,' and I keep waiting to see if he opens it," said Rebecca Beltram.

Senfield's final resting place will be back home. He's from Orchard Park, a community right outside Buffalo, New York. He was attending UT to major in finance.

His friends from Tampa are traveling up north for the funeral next week and said while his time in Tampa was short-lived, he certainly left his mark.

"Just from one story you know who that kid is," Eva DeSantis said. "You know that he's nuts, and he's funny and fun and respectful and he's one of a kind."

Senfield's friends said he was a huge Buffalo Bills fan. When the team learned of his passing, they coordinated private flights to get his family down to Tampa, and to bring Senfield's body back home.

His family has set up a GoFundMe.

Police said it is too early in the investigation for additional comment. The case is in the hands of the State Attorney's Office who will decide whether the person who shot him will be charged.