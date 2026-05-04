From the Air Force to the classroom: One Tampa veteran’s next mission

The Brief A Thomas Jefferson High School government teacher is being recognized during Teacher Appreciation Week and Military Appreciation Month for bringing two decades of Air Force experience into the classroom. Donald Hills says teaching gave him a renewed sense of purpose after retirement and now lets him guide students through government, democracy and life lessons.



Teacher Appreciation Week and Military Appreciation Month intersect at Thomas Jefferson High School, where government teacher Donald Hills continues his commitment to service after a 20-year Air Force career.

The backstory:

Inspired by family members who served in Vietnam, Hills worked in aircraft maintenance and supported missions involving fighter jets, helicopters and special forces.

After retiring in 2000, Hills considered corporate law but instead turned to teaching, building on years spent training others in the military. He now brings that experience into the classroom, where he teaches government while also offering stability and guidance to students who need it most.

Dig deeper:

Hills said teaching can be one of the most meaningful next chapters for veterans. "I've seen a lot of veterans struggling because they feel like they've lost their sense of purpose. This is an incredible purpose."