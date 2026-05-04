From the Air Force to the classroom: One Tampa veteran’s next mission
TAMPA, Fla. - Teacher Appreciation Week and Military Appreciation Month intersect at Thomas Jefferson High School, where government teacher Donald Hills continues his commitment to service after a 20-year Air Force career.
The backstory:
Inspired by family members who served in Vietnam, Hills worked in aircraft maintenance and supported missions involving fighter jets, helicopters and special forces.
After retiring in 2000, Hills considered corporate law but instead turned to teaching, building on years spent training others in the military. He now brings that experience into the classroom, where he teaches government while also offering stability and guidance to students who need it most.
Dig deeper:
Hills said teaching can be one of the most meaningful next chapters for veterans. "I've seen a lot of veterans struggling because they feel like they've lost their sense of purpose. This is an incredible purpose."
The Source: Information for this story is based on an interview with Donald Hills.