From backyard BBQ to bayfront tradition: Tampa Pig Jig keeps cooking for a cause

What began as a few friends firing up their grills in a South Tampa backyard has grown into one of the Bay Area’s biggest charity festivals — the Tampa Pig Jig.

Now in its 14th year, the event drew thousands of guests to Tampa’s waterfront for a sold-out day of live music, friendly barbecue competition, and a powerful purpose.

The festival benefits The Hopewill Foundation, which supports families battling kidney disease and helps fund research for nephrotic syndrome — a rare and currently incurable condition.

"It started with a few people who wanted to cook barbecue, and we had a great time," said founding board member Chris Whitney. "We had no idea we were ever going to do this again. And it’s still just — I’m in awe when I look around today."

The cause remains personal for many involved. "A mutual friend of ours has a currently incurable kidney disease called nephrotic syndrome," explained Seth Cohen with The Baldwin Group. "This raises millions of dollars to help find a cure for it. It’s a great cause."

Founding member Ryan Reynolds says those efforts are paying off. "When we started this event, there were three drugs in various different phases of clinical trials," he said. "And because of the funding we’ve raised, there are now sixty-three."

And while the competition is fierce, for barbecue teams like main sponsor, The Baldwin Group who recruited help from Next Level BBQ, it’s the mission that matters most. "We’re competing in brisket, pork butt, ribs, and a wild card," said Josh Cooper, "but it’s really about having a great time and raising money for a great cause."

Organizers say they plan to keep growing Tampa Pig Jig each year — bringing together more music, food, and community to fuel research and hope.

For more information or to support the cause, click here to visit their website.

