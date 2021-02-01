From humble beginnings, St. Petersburg business owner builds legacy, pays it forward

From public housing to the boardroom, OT Delancy has come a long way. In honor of Black History Month, FOX 13 News is highlighting his achievements.

"I grew up in the Scott's projects in Liberty City," he explained. "Some Christmases there was just nothing there. We just didn't get anything because it was rough."

Now he is the managing principal at Strategist Project Support Services, a business he started seven years ago.

"Mainly confidential advisor work, behind the scenes, helping folks clean up some of the messes and fixing things, so a construction fixer," he explained.

Delancy graduated high school and got a football scholarship to Albany State University. He then transferred to Florida A&M where he was a two-time all-American quarterback.

"I graduated from FAMU in 1999 then played four years in the CFL, Canadian Football League," he said.

Delancy became a project manager for a construction company before breaking out on his own. He says childhood mentors are partly responsible for his success.

"A lot of coaches, guys that did it for me down there that I can't pay back because they are not around, but I pay it forward," he said.

Delancy and his family pay it forward by mentoring children at St. Petersburg Skills Academy.

"Black folks, we're builders. We were foreman, we were superintendents. Their stories weren't told but they were there and doing a lot of it," Delancy said.

Those stories have impacted his life.

"Some people may be driven by resources, having things, you know, possession of things, but I'm driven by legacy," he said.

He hopes his legacy inspires others to have big dreams.

Delancy also graduated from Stetson Law School a few years ago.