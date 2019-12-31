From lemonade to hot chocolate, girl's mission remains the same

A 5-year-old St. Pete girl is making a big impact through her little lemonade stand. On this last day of 2019, Caroline Gallagher served up hot cocoa to warm spirits and help childhood cancer patients.

With each hot cup Caroline pours, she is helping kids just like herself. She donates much of the proceeds to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital, where doctors successfully treated her for leukemia.

”I wanted to make all the kids feel better,” Caroline explained.

”I’m really proud of her,” said her mom, Danielle Gallagher. “She's taking a terrible situation and done something good with it.”

She has her own recipe and it's all made from the heart.

”I am so grateful to be involved in this and to watch Caroline grow and recover,” said neighbor Misti Hons.

In just three years, her lemonade stand has raised around $20,000 to help fight childhood cancer.

”We had people donate online from London, Ireland, all over the country and world, really,” said Caroline’s mother.

Even at Caroline’s young age, the math is pretty simple.

“The more money you get, the more kids feel better,” she added.

LINK: For more information: https://cclemonade.com/