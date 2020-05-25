From makeup to shoes, shopping for high-touch products sees drastic changes

Retailers and customers are changing the ways of shopping, especially for items that will be touched by multiple customers before going out the door, which includes everything from electronics to shoes.

Shops at Hyde Park are now outfitted with signs and new rules. At Francesca's, a maximum of 20 guests is allowed inside.

Many shoppers could be seen wearing masks, waiting outside the doors until capacity was low enough for them to be let in.

Inside, most shops had hand sanitizer readily available and free masks for shoppers.

"I'm happy that we're out and about and I appreciate that they are trying to take extra measures to keep everyone safe, but it is hard when you're trying to go inside stores and you really just want to look around and shop and there are all these requirements," shopper Taylor Stamas said.

Nationwide, big-box retailers, like Best Buy, are also implementing some sweeping changes. Customers there are now encouraged to shop by appointment.

At Apple, all shoppers are required to get their temperature checked at the door before they can shop.

Clothing and shoe stores are where you may notice the biggest changes when it comes to trying before buying.

GAP is closing all fitting rooms while other stores are only opening up 50% of their dressing rooms.

"It is hard not having a dressing room to try on clothes, but I think I do still just appreciate being able to go into the stores," Stamas said.

Some other big changes include make-up stores. Sephora says customers will no longer be able to try beauty products before buying. Macy's is also ending beauty consultations.

Sunglass Hut is disinfecting all glasses after customers try them on.

At DSW, associates are implementing what they're calling 'contact-free' shopping. It includes cashless payments and special try-on areas for customers inside the stores. They plan on disinfecting each and every shoe after customers try them on.