FSU gives 'all clear' after issuing shelter-in-place order for 'dangerous situation' on campus

article

Florida State University has given the all-clear after police issued a "shelter-in-place" warning to people on the Tallahassee campus.

FSU posted the emergency alert on Twitter at 11:45 a.m., writing, "Dangerous Situation! A dangerous or life threatening situation exists on the FSU Campus. Seek shelter now."

At 12:22 p.m., they elaborated, saying officers were in pursuit of a suspect potentially armed with a hand gun.

They said the suspect was wearing shorts and no shirt, and was traveling on foot. Authorities advised people to continue sheltering in place.

Just under an hour later, FSU police announced the all-clear, saying the situation was under control.

Advertisement

"Law enforcement presence will remain strong on campus for the immediate future," they posted. "Resume normal activities responsibly."