FuelFest takes over Tampa for second year

The Brief FuelFest is back in Tampa for its second event at the Florida State Fairgrounds. More than 800 cars are set to be showcased. FuelFest drives into town on March 28, 2026 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



FuelFest is back in the Tampa Bay Area this weekend, bringing a high-energy mix of cars, music, and motorsports to the Florida State Fairgrounds.

FuelFest

Organizers say the event builds on momentum from previous shows across the country and internationally, blending car culture with live entertainment, celebrity appearances, and philanthropy.

This year’s event is expected to showcase more than 800 custom, exotic, and rare vehicles. Attendees will also have the chance to experience live drifting demonstrations, ride-alongs with professional drivers, and interactive fan activities.

FuelFest will also feature a live concert by MAYDAY!, along with appearances from Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker, both known for their connections to the Fast & Furious franchise.

Dig deeper:

Beyond entertainment, organizers emphasize the event’s charitable mission.

A portion of proceeds will go toward Reach Out WorldWide, the nonprofit founded by Paul Walker. The organization provides disaster relief support and has deployed teams to areas impacted by hurricanes, wildfires, and other emergencies.

Since partnering with FuelFest, the nonprofit has helped raise nearly $1 million in donations.

What's next:

FuelFest begins on March 28, 2026 at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event runs from 1:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m.