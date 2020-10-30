Fun, family-friendly Halloween events planned in Tampa Bay

This Halloween will look a little different than past celebrations. Due to COVID-19, you won’t see as many costume parties or streets packed with trick-or-treaters.

However, there’s still so many things happening in the Bay Area to get you into the spooky celebrations in the safest way possible.

This year, to limit close contact, many of the Halloween events hosted this season will be drive-through events. Families won’t even have to leave their car to get in on the fun. Candy and treats will be handed through the window as you drive. Some locations are even making that drive-through area extra festive and spooky to still immerse you in the Halloween spirit.

Instead of the kids reaching into the candy bowl as they drive through these locations, goody bags full of treats and candy will be handed out. It’s another change to the usual traditions to make sure contact is limited and the celebrations are safe.

Events will be taking place across the Bay Area on both Friday and Saturday.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office drive-thru trick-or-treating

October 31, 6 p.m

Hillsborough County Parks and Rec’s Haunted Highway

October 30, 6-8 p.m.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Sheriffs Office drive-thru trick-or-treating

October 30, 6-8 p.m.

6010 Cattleridge Blvd.

Pasco County

Pasco County Safety Town

October 30, 7 p.m. and October 31, 6 p.m.

Pinellas County

Largo Recreation Parks and Arts “Drive-o-ween”

October 30, 6 p.m.