Walk raises $250,000 for March of Dimes

The March of Dimes was back in Thunder Alley at Amalie Arena Saturday morning for the "March for Babies," to raise $250,000.

It was the first time the event was held in person since 2019.

"This is our huge fundraiser event, we raise money for prematurity, we raise money for birth defects, research, so that all moms and babies have the best start, health outcomes for moms, and best health outcomes for babies," said Desiree Schnoor, the director of maternal and infant health for March of Dimes.

Part of the fundraiser was a three-mile walk. There were also tents throughout Thunder Alley with games and educational services for young families.

"This is a celebration of what we do, March of Dimes, lead the fight for all moms and babies and we do it in a lot of different ways, funding programs and supporting research, advocating for policy, and providing education to the community," said Greg Fallon, the March for Babies event chair.

March of Dimes has been around for decades. But, it had a different goal back then.

"It started back in 1938 under Franklin D. Roosevelt, our previous president, and as many people know he had polio when he was younger and people would send in a dime, mailed them to the White House, and they would collect those dimes and donate those dollars to doctors that were doing research for polio cure," said Tim Craig, the March of Dimes Board chair.

Once polio was eradicated, March of Dimes shifted its focus to help prevent premature births.

The FOX 13 family was out on Bayshore for the March for Babies handing out goodies and ice-cold water for the walkers.

This year’s March for Babies raised about $250,000, and organizers say there is still a lot of work to be done to prevent premature births, infant, and maternal mortality.