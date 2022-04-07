How to help families through ‘March for Babies’ walks

Help save lives of premature babies and prevent birth defects by participating in a March of Dimes ‘March for Babies’ walk.

The fundraising walks are returning to the Bay Area with events in Polk and Hillsborough Counties.

The money raised supports research to find solutions, provides resources and programs to help moms throughout their pregnancies, educate health professionals to improve care and advocate for policies that prioritize the health of mothers and babies.

‘March for Babies’ walks will be held on Saturday, April 30 in Lakeland at 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive and on Saturday, May 7 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

LINK: Click here for information on how to participate.